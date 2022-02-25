WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $167.42

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$167.42 and traded as low as C$148.25. WSP Global shares last traded at C$150.01, with a volume of 279,867 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSP. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$186.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$170.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.49 billion and a PE ratio of 41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$8,584,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,165,861.68. Also, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551.

About WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

