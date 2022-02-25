Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WYGPY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Worley from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Worley alerts:

OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. Worley has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.