World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

INT traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $27.25. 606,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,894. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on INT. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,139.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 55,846 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

