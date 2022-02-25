Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Cut to $127.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.86.

Shares of WK stock opened at $99.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.02. Workiva has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -158.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Workiva by 25.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Workiva by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

