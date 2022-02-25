WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.77.
Shares of MAPS opened at $5.60 on Thursday. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63.
WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WM Technology (MAPS)
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.