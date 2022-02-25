WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.77.

Shares of MAPS opened at $5.60 on Thursday. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WM Technology by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

