WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.42 and last traded at $43.52. 7,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 22,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.18.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03.
