WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.04

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.04 and traded as low as $35.49. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $35.67, with a volume of 720,664 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $750,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 63,549 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 798,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,848,000 after buying an additional 152,474 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,840,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

