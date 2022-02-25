Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) will announce $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82. Winnebago Industries reported earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $12.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.62 to $13.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $11.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

WGO stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $58.34 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average is $70.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 27.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,037 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,200,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.