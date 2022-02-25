William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECPG. Northland Securities raised their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ECPG opened at $66.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.37. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

About Encore Capital Group (Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.