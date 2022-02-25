William A. Smith II Sells 17,580 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $3,089,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $172.98 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $131.13 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $5,223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after acquiring an additional 245,179 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 96,034 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

