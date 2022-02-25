Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 7548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 153.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $577.08 million, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

