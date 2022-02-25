Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WCP. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.11.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,354,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,123. The company has a market cap of C$5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,548,636 shares in the company, valued at C$19,548,038.12. Insiders have purchased 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $319,102 over the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

