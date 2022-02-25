WHALE Price Reaches $6.34 on Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $47.67 million and $1.49 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for about $6.34 or 0.00016371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041932 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.29 or 0.06799916 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,704.29 or 0.99869719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00048397 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,512,748 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.