Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NYSE WLK opened at $106.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $111.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.93. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 10.37%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 402.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth $899,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 36,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 15,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

