West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.67

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.67 and traded as high as C$0.76. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 90,041 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.90 million and a P/E ratio of -26.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.57.
About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY)
