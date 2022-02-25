Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives $57.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $54.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,883,352. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $222.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

