Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1343 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,147. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOD. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 484,125 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,013 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,031 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

