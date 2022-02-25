Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 962,187 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,739,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 962,187 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $59,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 77.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Cameco by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,212,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after buying an additional 88,173 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cameco by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 277,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 96,978 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $3,803,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Cameco stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.00%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

