Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases Shares of 481,672 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 481,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,981,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $96.82 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $89.78 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.