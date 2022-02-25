Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 402,551 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $57,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 43.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in ProAssurance by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

PRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

ProAssurance stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.35.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

ProAssurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.