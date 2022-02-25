Wellington Management Group LLP Has $64.53 Million Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,369,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,870 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $64,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth $78,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.50. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWC. Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

