Wellington Management Group LLP Has $52.53 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,203 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,698 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $52,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 924.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $120,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,344 shares of company stock valued at $23,661,845 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.59.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $584.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $647.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $656.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $467.22 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

