Wellington Management Group LLP Has $52.53 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,203 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,698 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $52,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 924.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $120,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,344 shares of company stock valued at $23,661,845 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SIVB stock opened at $584.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $647.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $656.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $467.22 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.
SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SVB Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.