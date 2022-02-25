Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 83,220 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,220 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $62,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Aptiv by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aptiv by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 454,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,548,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $134.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $125.56 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.69 and its 200 day moving average is $157.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

