Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Avaya (AVYA)

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/10/2022 – Avaya had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Avaya had its price target lowered by analysts at BWS Financial from $40.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Avaya had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $17.00.

2/9/2022 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

AVYA stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Avaya news, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,748 shares of company stock worth $1,321,734 over the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,354 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,074 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,951 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $20,120,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

