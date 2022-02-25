Wedbush Weighs in on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

TPX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. FMR LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

