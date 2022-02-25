Wedbush Trims Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Target Price to $240.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $213.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.66. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $143.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

