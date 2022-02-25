Wedbush Trims Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Target Price to $340.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wedbush from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Shares of HD opened at $313.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $327.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $372.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

