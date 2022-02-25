Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,466,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 86,796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,625,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 33,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

