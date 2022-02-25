Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $742,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

FLOT stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74.

