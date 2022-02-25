Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 36,003 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $118.27 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $89.83 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.05 and its 200 day moving average is $121.47. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

