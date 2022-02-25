Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 497 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $129,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $8,905,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $68,583,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU opened at $310.36 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $343.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

