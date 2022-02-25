Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 2,309 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.81. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $54.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

