Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $3,605,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Deere & Company by 97.9% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 38,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

Shares of DE opened at $342.76 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.