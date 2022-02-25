WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 95,512 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,512 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSK traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 26,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,486. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

