WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 19,674 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,365 shares of company stock worth $87,600,457. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.36. 444,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,358,917. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.30. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $139.44. The firm has a market cap of $268.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

