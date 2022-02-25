WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $11.15 Million Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445,253 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $11,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 59,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 387,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period.

Shares of RODM stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,118. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42.

