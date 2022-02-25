WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.
NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $13.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,041.05. 95,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,916. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,161.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,322.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
