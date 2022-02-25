WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 179,872 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 179,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,188,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,078,000 after buying an additional 1,444,582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,262,000 after buying an additional 1,757,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,627,000 after buying an additional 442,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $4,689,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,638. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70.

