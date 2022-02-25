Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Waters were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 11.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $2,233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 19.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $312.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $258.91 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.45.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

