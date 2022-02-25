Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $661,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $143.88. The stock had a trading volume of 18,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,596. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

