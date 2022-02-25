W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises approximately 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $15,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 12.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 23.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,655,000 after purchasing an additional 122,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 36.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,116,000 after purchasing an additional 172,676 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.77. 16,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,128. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 171.54%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

