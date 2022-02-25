Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) & NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Financial Review

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vtex and NetSol Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vtex $98.68 million 14.63 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A NetSol Technologies $54.92 million 0.84 $1.78 million $0.12 34.00

NetSol Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vtex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Vtex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vtex and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vtex -45.99% -40.74% -25.68% NetSol Technologies 2.24% 3.23% 2.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vtex and NetSol Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vtex 0 3 5 0 2.63 NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vtex presently has a consensus target price of $22.83, indicating a potential upside of 196.04%. Given Vtex’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vtex is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Vtex Company Profile (Get Rating)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. VTEX is based in NEW YORK.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Najeeb Ullah Ghauri, Salim Ghauri Ullah, and Naeem Ullah Ghauri on March 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

