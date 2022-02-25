Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 704 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Shares of GPK opened at $19.51 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.