Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,986 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in SLM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,565,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,961,000 after purchasing an additional 955,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SLM by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,686,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,905,000 after purchasing an additional 637,289 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,367,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,263,000 after purchasing an additional 257,473 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in SLM by 3,661.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,152,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,778 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in SLM by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,959,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,085,000 after acquiring an additional 752,792 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM opened at $19.12 on Friday. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.29.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

SLM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

SLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.