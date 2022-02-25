Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $223,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $142,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,064 shares of company stock worth $1,409,562. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

