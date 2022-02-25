Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USNA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 112,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $633,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,911 shares of company stock worth $974,137. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:USNA opened at $86.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.95. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USNA shares. TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

