Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 10.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Federal Signal by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSS stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

