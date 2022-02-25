Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 524 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in HomeStreet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in HomeStreet by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in HomeStreet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in HomeStreet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HMST opened at $49.73 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

