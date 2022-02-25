Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 1,735 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KREF. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 465.17 and a quick ratio of 465.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.66. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

