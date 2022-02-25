Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.33. 81,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,548,026. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. Vonage has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.39, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VG. Barclays downgraded Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Northland Securities downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Vonage by 2,006.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,093,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Vonage by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 24,112 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after acquiring an additional 54,436 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 559,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 361,005 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vonage by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
