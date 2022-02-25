Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.33. 81,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,548,026. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. Vonage has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.39, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Vonage alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VG. Barclays downgraded Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Northland Securities downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 485,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $10,056,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,245,948 shares of company stock worth $25,800,624 in the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Vonage by 2,006.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,093,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Vonage by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 24,112 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after acquiring an additional 54,436 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 559,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 361,005 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vonage by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.